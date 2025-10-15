Cross-border smuggling busted: AK-47 rifle, Glock pistols, ammunition recovered in Gurdaspur; 3 held

Punjab Police on Tuesday seized an AK-47 rifle, Glock pistols, and a large cache of ammunition while arresting three men from Gurdaspur in a cross-border weapons smuggling operation, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The recovery included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges, along with three 9MM Glock pistols, seven magazines, and 50 live cartridges.

The arrested trio have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ginder (Sangrai, Gurdaspur), Vipan Kumar alias Manish (Marrianwal, Batala), and Chamkor Singh (Natt, Batala). The recovery included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges, along with three 9MM Glock pistols, seven magazines, and 50 live cartridges, the DGP said.

The operation follows the seizure of another weapons consignment a day earlier near the Indo-Pak border in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran, which included two AK-47 rifles and a PX5 pistol.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignments were arranged by USA-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Pakistan and were drone-dropped near Kalanaur, Gurdaspur, in mid-September 2025.

Sukhminder Singh Mann, Assistant inspector general of police, state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, said the recoveries were part of a continuing operation that began after the initial arrest of Ginder and Manish with one Glock pistol from the consignment.

Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi has also been linked to the murder of Jugraj Singh, Sarpanch Cheema Khudi, claimed by the Manu Agwan group.

An FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 22 of the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to trace and dismantle the smuggling network.

1 held with weapons

In a separate operation, Amritsar rural police arrested Amarbir Singh alias Amar (Dairiwal) and recovered six pistols, 11 magazines, and 111 live cartridges. The accused, who recently returned from Canada, was reportedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. An FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing.