CRPF jawan killed, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar

A CRPF jawan was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday afternoon.

Police said the CRPF jawans were patrolling in the area when militants opened fire on them. A police spokesman said that at 3: 30 pm, terrorists fired upon two CRPF personnel in Maisuma resulting in critical gunshot injuries to both personnel. “The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, head constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to his injuries.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesman said that keeping in view the huge rush of people and to avoid any civilian causality, security forces exercised maximum restraint. “Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the entire area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on.”

No militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. On March 22, a policeman was killed in an encounter with militants in the Zonimar area of Srinagar’s old city. The deceased was identified as Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara.

Two non-locals shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the attack on non-locals, militants in another attack left two non-local labourers injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

This is the second attack on the non-locals in Pulwama district in less than 24 hours.

The police said that unidentified pistol-borne militants attacked the two non-locals at Lijora village on Monday afternoon.

The duo has been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary, both residents of Bihar. Doctors treating them said the duo received multiple injuries in the firing incident and after the initial treatment, they are stable.

One of the injured said that two people after attacking them fled from the spot. “We were doing stonework at Lijora village and taking rest after our lunch when two men came and opened fire on us. The locals took us to the hospital,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday two non-locals were injured after they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen suspected to be militants.

Police said that militants fired upon two labourers of Punjab at the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama at 7:10 pm and identified them as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.

The Valley has witnessed a number of such attacks in the recent past.

Kashmiri Pandit trader shot at in Shopian

A civilian was shot at by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

This was the third attack of militants in Kashmir today. Earlier in the day, two non -local labourers were injured in militant attack in neighbouring Pulwama district. In Srinagar city one CRPF head constable was killed and another injured at Maisuma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police spokesman said that at 8 pm police received information about a terror crime incident at Choutigam area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries,” the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the spokesman said. Bal Krishan was running a medical shop in the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “Sorry to hear about the attack on Bal Krishan in Shopian area of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack on a member of the minority community and pray for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.