Crumbling infrastructure at Punjab’s industrial hub hitting businesses hard

With dilapidated roads, poor street lighting and bad sewage management that often leads to fatal accidents, Punjab’s largest focal point area and industrial hub in Ludhiana has become a cause of concern for the industrialists, who fear that the crumbling infrastructure could negatively impact their business from international clients.

The poor condition of a road at focal point area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The area, which witnesses heavy commercial activity and movement of trucks, is crying for repair with respective governments over the years failing to redress the issue.

Last month, during a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann, industrialists had expressed their concern over bringing clients from other countries to their factories in focal point due to poor condition of roads.

“Despite repetitive requests for renovation of the area made before the CM ahead of the Investors Summit, there are no signs of improvement. We not only feel embarrassed to invite clients here but such conditions can pose as deal-breakers for us. Non-friendly working conditions pose direct threat to our potential business from International clients, who look down upon us for lacking basic infrastructure,” Badish Jindal, national president of All Industries and Trade Forum, said.

Sandeep Riat, managing director at Akal Spring Limited, told HT, “75 years of independence and our country is still struggling with basic infra like roads, planned sewage and street lights. How can we even expect foreign investments amid such shortcoming on our part?”

As per statistics, the total number of roads in all the focal points of Ludhiana is 184 with a length of 138.42 kms. Out of this, 48 roads with 37.22 km length was built between 2011-17.

Several roads have deep potholes which are filled with rainwater during monsoons due to poor sewage management, leading to fatal mishaps.

With several huge industrial units operating in this area, there is perpetual movement of heavy vehicles and the other goods carriages.

Due to the roads being in bad shape, the heavy vehicles often hit the transformers and electricity poles while attempting to avert the potholes, disrupting power supply.

Industrialists in the area claim that manual and vehicle productivity is reduced to half due to crumbling infrastructure.

“Development of Ludhiana’s focal point is in care of three administrative bodies– municipal corporation (MC), Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). For instance, internal roads are being reconstructed but the main connecting roads face neglect because they fall under the jurisdiction of some other authority.”

Sandeep Riat said the poor infrastructure is not only a problem for commuters but also a brewing area for crime.

Meanwhile, executive engineer of PSIEC, Amanpreet said, “Punjab government allocated ₹26 crore in December last year for the Ludhiana focal point which shall be used to repair and rebuilt different concrete roads in the same area.

“In total, we will revamp the 16 km road stretch and the work will be done tentatively by March 31, 2024,” Amanpreet said.