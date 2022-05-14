Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months
chandigarh news

CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months

Besides the CNG fleet, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more
Chandigarh administration has decided to convert all CTU buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months (HT File)
Updated on May 14, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration has decided to convert all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months.

This was decided in a meeting of the transport department, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. He directed the transport department to convert all local-route buses to CNG within three months. The move is in line with the administration’s policy to move from conventional fuel-based vehicles to environment-friendly public transport options.

CTU is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more.

Luggage space added on airport shuttle buses

For the convenience of passengers, CTU has made provision for luggage space in its airport shuttle buses.

Approximately 400 passengers use the service, which was launched on March 22, on a daily basis. The bus service, which starts from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.20 am daily, completes its last run for the day by leaving the Chandigarh International Airport at 12.55 am.

The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights.

