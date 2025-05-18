CU terminates agreements with institutions in Turkey, Azerbaijan

The Chandigarh University (CU) on Saturday severed its academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijan Universities in view of the two countries’ pro-Pakistan stance amid the recent India-Pakistan hostilities. Rajya Sabha member and CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “The vision of CU has always remained aligned to the spirit of Nation First and in line with that vision.” (Sourced)

A day before, Lovely Professional University (LPU) had announced termination of all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions in the two countries.

Rajya Sabha member and CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “The vision of CU has always remained aligned to the spirit of Nation First and in line with that vision, we have decided to terminate all our educational ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. Under these 23 MoUs, CU was collaborating with the higher education institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan for the exchange of students for regular courses, research, exchange of faculty and staff.”

“It is unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, despite having received India’s goodwill, assistance, and strategic support during difficult times, have now aligned themselves with Pakistan which is known world over for its ties to terrorism,” he added.

Sandhu added, “As has been clearly stated by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, perpetrators of terrorism and those helping them won’t be spared at any cost. We cannot continue ties with nations which are responsible for taking the lives of our innocent civilians and soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.”