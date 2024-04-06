 Customs department seizes gold worth ₹48 lakh at Amritsar airport - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Customs department seizes gold worth 48 lakh at Amritsar airport

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Apr 06, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Customs officials seized gold worth over ₹48 lakh from a passenger at the airport and 233.44 grams of gold worth ₹16 lakh from a family of four Pakistani nationals at the Attari border.

Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled into the country, officers of the Customs (preventive) Commissionerate intercepted a passenger who arrived at the international airport here and seized the yellow metal from him, officials said on Friday.

The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah on Thursday, an official said in a statement.
The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah on Thursday, an official said in a statement.

The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah on Thursday, an official said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The official said the passenger was acting suspiciously and his interrogation and search resulted in the recovery of four capsules of gold paste comprising 691 grams of pure gold.

The smuggled gold with an estimated market value of more than 48 lakh was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

In another case, the customs department at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border between India and Pakistan on Friday seized 24-carat gold strips weighing 233.44 grams with a market value of more than 16 lakh.

According to an official statement, acting on an information received from the Border Security Force (BSF), the customs officers intercepted a family of four Pakistani nationals at the incoming baggage hall, resulting in the seizure of two 24-carat gold strips weighing 233.44 grams from one of them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Customs department seizes gold worth 48 lakh at Amritsar airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On