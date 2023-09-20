Customs nabs 2 fliers with 1.4kg gold at Chandigarh airport

The customs department seized around 1.4 kg gold, worth around ₹83 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. The recovery was made early Monday morning from two persons who had arrived at the airport on a flight from Dubai. The airport authorities are looking into the matter. The names of both the persons have not been disclosed yet as the authorities are probing whether the duo had to handover the consignment to someone else in the region or they were planning of selling it in the market. Sources said the accused were concealing the gold in their belongings.

The customs department seized around 1.4 kg gold, worth around ₹ 83 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)