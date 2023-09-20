News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Customs nabs 2 fliers with 1.4kg gold at Chandigarh airport

Customs nabs 2 fliers with 1.4kg gold at Chandigarh airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 20, 2023 04:28 AM IST

The recovery was made early Monday morning from two persons who had arrived at the airport on a flight from Dubai

The customs department seized around 1.4 kg gold, worth around 83 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. The recovery was made early Monday morning from two persons who had arrived at the airport on a flight from Dubai. The airport authorities are looking into the matter. The names of both the persons have not been disclosed yet as the authorities are probing whether the duo had to handover the consignment to someone else in the region or they were planning of selling it in the market. Sources said the accused were concealing the gold in their belongings.

The customs department seized around 1.4 kg gold, worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The customs department seized around 1.4 kg gold, worth around 83 lakh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out