Cyber fraud: Police scanning bank accounts of other NRIs

A day after the arrest of four fraudsters, including a relationship manager of the HDFC Bank, involved in a cyber fraud case, the police have started scanning the accounts of NRIs with huge and frequent transactions to know if the accused have withdrawn cash from it. The police also suspected that the accused had forged documents in the name of a woman, Kiran Devi, to issue the phone number registered with the account of the NRI.

An FIR was lodged following the complaint of Puneet Sahani, branch manager of HDFC bank Phullanwal on September 5. (iStock)

Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural), said that the police have found some vital clues about the woman accused. The fraudsters have transferred money into her accounts. The police will arrest her soon.

The police on Wednesday arrested Sukhjit Singh (relationship manager at HDFC Bank, Dugri) of Manakwal at Dhandra Road, Nilesh Pandey of Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Singh of Greater Noida and Love Kumar of Bihar for cheating. The police had recovered ₹17.35 lakh in cash from the arrested accused and ₹7.24 lakh was seized in the bank accounts of the accused. Besides, an Apple MacBook, four mobile phones, 8 debit cards, three cheque books and a car were recovered from their possession.

An FIR was lodged following the complaint of Puneet Sahani, branch manager of HDFC bank Phullanwal on September 5. He stated that some of the accused have fraudulently withdrawn ₹57 lakh from the bank account of an NRI Ramandeep Grewal.

The police have solved the case. The police found that Sukhjit had sold the information from the bank account of NRI to Love Kumar for ₹14 lakh. The accused created a fake email-id of Ramandeep Grewal and fraudulently got a mobile number re-registered in the name of Vakeel Singh. With the help of Sukhjit, they got the fake email-id linked with Grewal’s bank account. The accused then fraudulently transferred different amounts to different accounts of the accused.

