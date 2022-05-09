Cybercrime awareness campaign kicks off in Chandigarh tricity area

With an increasing number of cybercrimes being reported in the tricity Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, chief information technology officer Sanjay Sharma initiated a campaign ‘cyber guardians’ to create public awareness about the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “It is a public awareness initiative created to safeguard every individual for keeping their guards up when navigating the virtual World. Every day cybercrimes are reported with no effective mechanism in place to trace the fugitive.”

Further reaching out to volunteers to help spread awareness, he said, “If somebody is ready to volunteer his services in organising public awareness campaigns in schools, public places, offices and banks about the modus operandi adopted and counter mechanism for preventing such crimes we will be happy to add you to the group.”

“Help from local authorities, financial institutions and police will also be taken in spreading the cause. People can connect at Sanjay.spl@gmail.com,” HSVP’s chief information technology officer added.

Sketching workshop at architecture museum

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Sketchers’ Group, a group of sketching and colouring enthusiasts across the tricity, conducted a sketching workshop at the Chandigarh Architecture Museum on Sunday. The workshop was conducted by Le Corbusier Centre and Chandigarh Architecture Museum director Deepika Gandhi and architect Chetanya Mohindra, the founders of the sketchers’ group. Among those in attendance were artist and poet Suneet Madan and senior architect Vijay Uppal.

Thalassaemia awareness campaign launched

Mohali

District health department on Sunday launched a weekly campaign to raise awareness on thalassaemia, the theme of which is ‘Be Aware, Share and Take Care’. Sharing information, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said the campaign was aimed at increasing awareness about thalassaemia in public.

Campaign on pesticides use kick off

Chandigarh

Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) on Sunday launched a mass campaign to create awareness among farmers about the optimal use of pesticides for increasing the yield, quality and revenue. Under the campaign, five mobile vans were flagged off to educate, engage and empower farmers.