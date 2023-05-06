Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two held for duping nursing hostel owner of 58 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The complainant, Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8, Chandigarh, who owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali, needed money for the hostel’s expansion

A week after two persons were booked for allegedly duping a city resident of around 58 lakh on the pretext of depositing the processing fee and taxes against a 3.5 crore loan, police’s cybercrime branch arrested the accused.

The duo has been identified as Tarun Kumar, a polytechnic diploma graduate from Bhiwani, Haryana, and Abhishek Pal, a BA graduate from Hardoi. The former had earlier been arrested by the Gurugram Police in another loan fraud case.

The complainant, Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8, who owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali, needed money for the hostel’s expansion. Detailing his interaction with the accused, he said, “I wanted to avail a loan of 3.5 crore. I saw an advertisement in a Hindi vernacular in July 2020 stating that the said company was giving a loan of 2 crore at 2% interest, following which I contacted at the given numbers.”

After receiving a sanction letter of loan amounting 2 lakh on a condition that Sokhey would have to pay 2.36 lakh loan processing fee. After paying the amount, the accused kept seeking money in different transactions from the complainant against the complete loan of 3.5 crore till December 17, 2022.

“I kept depositing money to them but I did not get the loan. They cheated me by making fake company papers. I paid them around 58 lakh between July 2020 to December 2022,” complainant added.

A team headed by superintendent of police (SP) Ketan Bansal and station house officer (SHO) Ranjit Singh nabbed the accused from Gurugram.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a genuine document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) .

