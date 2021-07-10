Cybercrime on the rise, 300-400 plaints being lodged monthly: Ludhiana police

With technology becoming smarter, there has been a corresponding increase in cyber fraud, harassments and threats, so much so that the district has been receiving around 300 to 400 complaints pertaining to cybercrime each month since 2020.

This year, the cyber crime unit has disposed of at least 1,700 complaints and arrested 50 people. Around 29 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in the last seven months and ₹40.16 lakh has been recovered and returned to victims of cyber fraud, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said.

“There has been a drastic increase in cybercrimes. Criminals are using innovative methods to cheat, defraud and dupe people. However, we are equipped to tackle this evolving threat with the help of latest technology and trained police personnel,” the commissioner of police said.

The cyber cell has been regularly using social media platforms to sensitise the public about different cybercrimes such as cyber bullying, blackmail, one-time password fraud, extortion, ATM frauds, credit card frauds, frauds on e-commerce sites, frauds involving misleading search engine results and child pornography so that the public can be on guard, Agrawal said.

The cybercrime cell is cracking down on crimes against women, children and senior citizens, and their complaints are being dealt with on priority. Agrawal has urged the public not to share pornography or their personal and financial information with anyone.

Complaints regarding cybercrimes can be lodged at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in or with the cyber cell directly.

Major busts

Recently, the district police had busted a multi-crore, pan-India fake call centre racket, which was targeting people in the United States of America and the United Kingdom by posing as tax and government officials. As many as 37 people were arrested.

Similarly, in December 2020, the Ludhiana Cyber Cell had busted an inter-state gang of cyber criminals who had carried out multiple online frauds using fake ID cards, bank accounts and SIM cards with the arrest of 7 accused. Around ₹5.45 lakh, 10 mobile phones, eight laptops and fake documents were seized.