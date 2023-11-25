Cyclist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Battling for life for two days after being hit by a speeding car in Dera Bassi, a cyclist succumbed to his injuries at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ram Nayan, aged around 50, who worked for a private firm in Ghalumajra, Dera Bassi.

His nephew complained to police that he and his uncle were returning from work on their cycles around 7.15 pm on Tuesday. As they reached near Sukhmani School, Dera Bassi, a speeding car hit Nayan’s cycle from behind and drove off.

With the help of passers-by, he rushed his uncle to the local civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH. However, Nayan breathed his last on Thursday.

Police have booked the unidentified car driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

