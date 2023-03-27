Cyclist, pedestrian fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

Snatchers continue to have a free run in the city, as two more people, including a cyclist and a pedestrian, were targeted.

In the second case, three scooter-borne men snatched a woman’s mobile phone near the railway bridge in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Getty Images)

In the first case, two men fled on foot after snatching a Mauli Jagran resident’s ₹4000 cash, cheque book and two bank passbooks near the area’s Community Centre on Friday night.

The victim, Neeraj Chauhan, told the police that the duo waylaid him while he was cycling back home around 9 pm. They thrashed him and fled with his belongings before he could raise the alarm.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage gathered from the spot to identify and arrest the accused, who have been booked under Sections 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.

In the other case, three scooter-borne men snatched a woman’s mobile phone near the railway bridge in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Saturday.

In her police complaint, the victim, Ranjita Barad, a resident of Zirakpur, told police that her friend had dropped her near the Poultry Farm Chowk around 7.30 pm to attend a function in the area.

While she was walking towards the venue, three men riding a scooter approached her from behind and sped away after snatching her phone. The accused have been booked at the Sector-31 police station.