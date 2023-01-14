Cyrus Gonda’s chronicles cybersecurity entrepreneur’s journey

After writing about JRD Tata and MS Dhoni, professor Gonda’s Next in Magic of Leadership series is on cybersecurity entrepreneur Trishneet Arora.

The book narrates Trishneet’s journey from the time he decided to drop out to his first stint as an entrepreneur.

“I cannot emphasise how much the youth needs to hear his story and draw inspiration from it. In a world where unconventional professions have fast tracked and thinking out of the box is normalised, Trishneet comes across as the flag bearer of the same. I believe his journey of a simple boy from Ludhiana to a youth icon and inspiration in cybersecurity is a tale that has so many lessons for readers,” said Gonda.