Dadupur-Nalvi Irrigation Scheme: HC order a slap on BJP policies, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday welcomed Punjab and Haryana high court’s order of striking down a provision to de-notify tracts of land acquired for a public purpose in Haryana, thus annulling the state government’s move to return 1,019 acres, acquired for the Dadupur-Nalvi Irrigation Scheme, to the land owners. The Dadupur-Nalvi Irrigation Scheme was conceptualised in the 1980s for irrigating tracts in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts. (HT File)

Denotification of land acquired by the state government for public purposes means the land will be returned to the original landowners after recovering the compensation amount paid to them for acquisition.

In a statement, Hooda said the HC decision was a slap on the policies of the BJP government in Haryana. “It has become clear from this decision that the BJP had deliberately de-notified the state’s largest water recharge canal to harm the farmers and the entire state. This was a historic and revolutionary project started by the Congress government. The Congress opposed the BJP’s decision to close this project from the very first day. Now, the BJP has been completely exposed in front of the court as well,” the former CM said.

The Dadupur-Nalvi Irrigation Scheme was conceptualised in the 1980s for irrigating tracts in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts by releasing about 590 cusecs water annually from Yamuna River into a lined channel taking off from Dadupur. It was to recharge the groundwater table as well as to provide canal irrigation to the three districts.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that the government closed a canal, which was running for about 10 years,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said there was a lot of anger among the farmers against the decision of denotification. “The BJP should learn some lessons after the court’s decision and it should pay the outstanding compensation amount of the farmers as soon as possible,” Hooda said.