Daily Covid caseload hits all-time high in Punjab as 3,176 more test positive

Punjab on Friday broke all previous records of daily Covid-19 case count with 3,176 new infections detected in the past 24 hours.

The state also witnessed 59 deaths, highest in a day this year. Punjab’s case fatality ratio (CFR) is 2.9% as compared to national average of 1.4%.

The state had recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year. The total case tally now stands at 2,26,059.

According to a medical bulletin, Jalandhar reported a maximum of 494 cases, Mohali 409, Ludhiana 395, Amritsar 304, and Patiala 285 on Friday.

The total active cases have also shot up to 22,652 with Jalandhar witnessing maximum 3,209 infections, followed by 3,064 in SAS Nagar and 2,568 in Ludhiana.

The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (14), Hoshiarpur (14) and Ludhiana (5).

A total of 1,816 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,96,831, the bulletin said. There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 304 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,82,674 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.