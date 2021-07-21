Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daily flight from Chandigarh to Jaipur resumes
chandigarh news

Daily flight from Chandigarh to Jaipur resumes

With the dip in Covid-19 cases, IndiGo Airlines has resumed its daily flight to Jaipur from the Chandigarh International Airport
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:48 PM IST
It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm. (REUTERS)

With the dip in Covid-19 cases, IndiGo Airlines has resumed its daily flight to Jaipur from the Chandigarh International Airport.

The flight was suspended during the pandemic’s second wave in March this year.

It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm.

“With lifting of Covid restrictions, the airport’s footfall has increased from 3,000 to 5,400 a day. Currently, 28 flights are operational and the number will increase further shortly,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP