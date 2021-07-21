Daily flight from Chandigarh to Jaipur resumes

With the dip in Covid-19 cases, IndiGo Airlines has resumed its daily flight to Jaipur from the Chandigarh International Airport.

The flight was suspended during the pandemic’s second wave in March this year.

It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm.

“With lifting of Covid restrictions, the airport’s footfall has increased from 3,000 to 5,400 a day. Currently, 28 flights are operational and the number will increase further shortly,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport.