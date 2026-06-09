Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali to join Amritpal-led outfit today

Rebel Akali MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali is set to join the Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Manpreet Singh Ayali

Ayali recently resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD. Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa are expected to be present to welcome Ayali into the party fold.

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Confirming the development, Ayali said he remains committed to the welfare of Punjab and its people.

“The popularity of Waris Punjab De is growing, and I am hopeful of positive results in the coming days. We are already working on the Panthic agenda. The sentiments of the qaum (Sikh community) were that there should be a new Panthic platform,” he said.

The three-time MLA also claimed that more leaders will join the Akali Dal (WPD) in the coming days.

“Waris Punjab De is building a strong grassroots base, and people will witness that in the coming days,” he said.

The outfit was formed last year, and its leader, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is currently lodged in a jail in Assam in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack case.

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{{^usCountry}} Ayali had resigned from all posts of the SAD (Punar Surjit) on May 20, including as convener of the coordination committee formed to explore the possibility of forging an alliance between the SAD (Punar Surjit) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayali had resigned from all posts of the SAD (Punar Surjit) on May 20, including as convener of the coordination committee formed to explore the possibility of forging an alliance between the SAD (Punar Surjit) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De). {{/usCountry}}

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At the time, he had ruled out joining the Congress, BJP, AAP or the Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal.

Ayali was part of an Akal Takht-appointed committee formed to ramp up the membership drive of the SAD as per the directions of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs on December 2, 2024. The committee was mandated to supervise the reorganisation of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

At that time, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs had pronounced “punishment” for SAD leader Sukhbir Badal and others for the “sins” of the party and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

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