Dalai Lama’s ‘amchis’ to now get recognition
Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday gave its nod to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the recognition of medical degrees by Men-Tsee-Khang Sowa Rigpa College and Hospital and Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute set up by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.
The Tibetan government-in-exile, better known as the Central Tibetan Administration, set up by The Dalia Lama had sought permission from the government for granting Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery degrees under the provisions of Indian Medicine Central Council (Requirement of Minimum Standards for under-graduate Sowa-Rigpa Colleges and attached Hospitals) Regulations, 2017. The institute in Dharamshala is in the vicinity of the Central Tibetan Administration secretariate.
Sowa Rigpa is commonly known as ‘amchi’, a localised form of Tibetan medicine, which is one of the oldest, living, and well-documented medical traditions of the world. It has been a popular practice in Tibet, Mongolia, Bhutan, some parts of China, Nepal, Himalayan regions of India and a few parts of the former Soviet Union.
There are various schools of thought about the origin of this tradition. While some scholars believe that it was originated from India, some say China and others consider it to be born out of Tibet itself. The majority of theory and practice of Sowa Rigpa is similar to ayurveda. The first ayurvedic influence came to Tibet during the third century AD, but it became popular only after the seventh century with the approach of Buddhism to Tibet. Thereafter, this trend of exportation of Indian medical literature, along with Buddhism and other Indian art and sciences, continued till the early 19th century.
Traditionally, the amchi practitioners (amchis) are trained under the traditional educational system, either under private guru-shishya tradition or under gyud-pa (lineage) system in families in which the knowledge is passed down from father to son through generations.
It takes several years to become a skilful amchi, which requires hard theoretical and practical training. After finishing his/her training, the trainee amchi has to give an examination in front of the entire community in the presence of a few expert amchis in a ceremony to confer the designation of amchi on him/her.
For higher training, those from the Indian Himalayan region used to go to study with reputed scholars or to any of the medical colleges in Tibet in the past. Some from these regions preferred to go to Tibet to begin their education of Sowa Rigpa.
Kanwar Yatra begins: 162 cos of PAC, CPMF manning 12,535-km pilgrimage route
LUCKNOW As many as 162 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and Central Para-Military Forces, along with civil police personnel, have been deployed for t different Kanwar Yatra routes, Shiv temples, ghats, Saawan Melas and camps organised for around 15 million people embarking upon this annual pilgrimage that began in UP on Thursday. The 'jalabhishek' (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be performed on 'Shivratri' (July 26).
U.P.: On-board Dibrugarh Exp, two thieves escape from police custody
Two notorious thieves escaped from the custody of Delhi police while they were being taken on remand to Delhi from Bihar on-board Dibrugarh Express on Thursday morning. As per the police, a team of cops of Greater Kailash police station of Delhi reached Katihar district in Bihar and took the remand of two thieves Naseeb Sheikh and Mohd Dilshad, both in their mid-twenties. The two thieves escaped when the cops allegedly dozed off.
Jai Ram govt enhances MSP by ₹1 on fruits ahead of HP assembly elections
In an apparent move to appease the agitated fruit growers, particularly in the apple belt, ahead of the assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday enhanced the minimum support price for apples, mangoes and citrus fruits by ₹1. The decision comes two days after apple growers took to streets over the spiralling input cost of the packaging material. Apple is a ₹6,000-crore economy in the state and contributes about 13% to the state's GDP.
Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period. Sri Ganganagar recorded 86 mm of rainfall, churu 36.6 mm and Sirohi 19.5 mm.
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of Panneerselvam, from the party. Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party.
