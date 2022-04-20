Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh in July-August

The Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh after a request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang, current president of Ladakh Buddhist Association
It would be the first tour of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama out of Himachal in more than two years. (ANI file photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh between July and August this year.

It would be his first tour out of Himachal in more than two years. The 86-year-old leader spent most of the time in McLeodganj since the Covid outbreak in early 2020.

The Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh after a request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang, current president of Ladakh Buddhist Association.

The duo had received a special audience from the Dalai Lama at his residence on Monday during which the request was made.

Till now, the Dalai Lama has only granted virtual and in-person audiences from his residence in Dharamshala.

