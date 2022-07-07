Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday

Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.

It was after a gap of two years that a public event was held to commemorate the day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in his address on the occasion, Sikyong (president) of CTA Penpa Tsering paid respect by offering warm greetings to the Dalai Lama on behalf of fellow Tibetans and pray that he remains the epitome of the well-being of all sentient beings.

Tsering said, “As we celebrate this day, it is important for us Tibetans to deeply reflect on and understand the enormous services that His Holiness the Dalai Lama has rendered for the cause of Tibet. The best way to repay the gratitude is to maintain good moral conduct and lead a meaningful life by following his counsel.”

He recalled and hailed the constant efforts by the Dalai Lama in compiling documents to let the world know the truth about the “destruction” of Tibet’s culture, religion and national identity by communist China besides establishing a democratic Tibetan government in exile, education the younger generation and promote Tibetan Buddhism.

In essence, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has led the entire process of the evolution of the Tibetan democratic process through top-down persuasion and leadership, said the Sikyong.

Tsering said according to predictions and as per his own wishes, the Dalai Lama has repeatedly assured that he could live to the age of 113.

“To realise this, we appeal to all the Tibetans to follow the wise counsel of His Holiness, especially the four principal commitments and accumulate our collective merit through engaging in virtuous activities,” said Tsering.

Born on July 6, 1935, to a Tibetan farming family in the small village of Taktser, located in the Amdo region of Tibet as Lhamo Thondup, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two.

Over many years the Dalai Lama engaged the Chinese leadership in dialogue from the late 70s to 1993.

The talks resumed in 2002 but came to a standstill after nine rounds in 2010 and there is no way forward since then.

PM, Himachal CM greet Dalai Lama

Shimla/Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur have extended their warm wishes to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 87th Birthday on Wednesday.

“Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually participated in a ceremony held at Tsuglakhang temple in McLeodganj to mark the occasion.

Thakur had to personally attend the birthday celebrations but his chopper couldn’t fly due to bad weather.

While telephonically conveying birthday greeting to the Dalai Lama, the CM wished him good health and long life.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the energy and dedication with which the Dalai Lama is working towards humanity and spirituality is inspiring for future generations.

He said that the whole life of the Dalai Lama was dedicated to humanity, peace and non-violence. He has preserved the historical and cultural heritage of the people of Tibet.

Richard Gere attends birthday celebrations

A long-time friend of the Dalai Lama and Hollywood star Richard Gere also attended the birthday celebrations at Dharamshala.

Gere met the Dalai Lama at his residence and later was present at the event organised by the CTA at Tsuglakhang temple.

