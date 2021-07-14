Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daljit Grewal rejoins AAP ahead of 2022 polls

he former Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) protegee had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly polls in 2017 and contested from the Ludhiana East constituency
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Grewal left AAP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and joined Congress as the party’s state general secretary. (ANI)

A day after resigning from the Congress party over its “anti-people policies,” Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

AAP’s Punjab chief MP Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha attended Grewal’s reinduction in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Grewal said, “The Congress has failed to fulfil the promises it made during the 2017 polls. In Delhi, AAP has worked for the people and will surely form the government in 2022.”

The return of AAP’s prodigal member can have major political repercussions in Ludhiana East. The former Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) protegee had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly polls in 2017 and contested from the Ludhiana East constituency. He had lost to Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar by 1,581 votes.

Nonetheless, Grewal’s wife, Balwinder Kaur, was the lone AAP councillor elected in the 2018 Ludhiana municipal elections. Grewal left AAP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and joined Congress as the party’s state general secretary. However, he had remained at loggerhead with Talwar as he was hoping to get a party ticket from the constituency.

