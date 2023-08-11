Damage to highways: Negligence allegations against NHAI to be heard in presence of AG

The negligence allegations levelled against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are set to be heard in the presence of the attorney general of India. The court has summoned the AG to appear on August 21 to address concerns related to unscientific construction practices, improper debris disposal and recent damages caused by heavy rains. The court took note of the unscientific construction of tunnels and highways by NHAI in the state, raising concerns about the structural integrity of these infrastructures. (HT File)

The court’s attention was drawn to the matter after complaints were filed by NHAI contractors regarding improper disposal of debris in forests during the construction of Kiratpur-Nerchowk four lane project. The court strongly commented on NHAI’s functioning, emphasising that fines for debris disposal do not absolve the environmental impact. It highlighted that this is not an isolated case and other complaints about NHAI’s irresponsible conduct have been received.

The court took note of the unscientific construction of tunnels and highways by NHAI in the state, raising concerns about the structural integrity of these infrastructures. The court’s concerns were exacerbated by recent heavy rains, particularly affecting the Chandigarh-Shimla and Chandigarh-Manali national highways.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the court issued a notice to the AG to provide insights into the measures NHAI intends to take to address the damages caused by heavy rains.

