Damage to sewer lines leads to road cave-in near Saggu chowk in Ludhiana

A small portion of road caved in near Saggu chowk on Monday due to leakage in the sewer line. The possibility of an accident, however, was averted as the Municipal Corporation (MC) reached the spot in quick time and repaired the damaged sewer line.

As per the MC officials, the incident was reported on the road leading to Aarti cinema chowk from Saggu chowk, with around a two-feet portion of the road caving in due to leakage in a branch sewer line through which the sewage is discharged into the main line.

MC sub-divisional officer Anshul Garcha said the bridges and road department was conducting road repair work in the area and the staff of operations and maintenance cell also reached at the spot soon after the incident was reported.

He said the sewer line is likely to have gotten damaged due to the laying of underground wires and a near 15-feet-long new sewer line has been installed to avert any such incident in the future.

Major road cave-in incidents have been reported at Saggu chowk and Kaka marriage palace road that leads to Saggu chowk due to decade-old brick storm sewer lines laid in the area earlier as well. The same line had also got damaged in 2011, claiming a truck driver’s life.

MC officials, however, said the brick sewer line is not in the vicinity of the area from where the incident occurred, adding that no damage was reported to that line.