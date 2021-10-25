DAP shortage: Khattar deputes six senior IAS officers to monitor fertiliser distribution

The Haryana government on Sunday deputed administrative secretaries in six districts to keep a close watch on the supply chain of DAP fertilisers amid reports of shortage of the fertilisers and farmers becoming restive.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a high-level meeting of officers in which issues related to the availability and demand of DAP fertilisers were discussed.

While directing the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of border districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh and Jhajjar to check the vehicles going out of the state by setting up checkposts in their respective areas so that DAP fertiliser is not taken out of the state illegally, Khattar said the administrative secretaries will be present in these respective districts from October 25 to 27 to keep an eye on the DAP distribution.

The chief minister directed the officers that DAP fertilisers should be distributed on time among farmers who have registered themselves for rabi crops on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.

Khattar said last year, 87,000 metric tonne (MT) DAP was sold in state till October 24 against 98,000 MT already sold this year.

Assuring that there will be no shortage of DAP fertilisers in state, Khattar said the fertiliser available in the market this year is 11,000 MT more in quantity than last year.

He appealed to farmers to purchase DAP as per requirement and refrain from hoarding so that it can be distributed equally among all farmers.

Khattar spoke to Union chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the phone to increase six additional rakes. He said at present, 24 rakes of DAP fertiliser are available for farmers in state and five more will be received shortly.