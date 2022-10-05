Daresi ground fair in Ludhiana: MC notice to Ramlila Committee, contractor over encroachments

After the matter of encroachments outside Daresi Dussehra mela rocked the General House meeting of municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday, the civic body served a notice to the Ramlila Committee and fair contractor for allowing illegal installation of stalls on roadside on Wednesday.

Committee members and the contractor have been directed to submit a reply within a day or action will be initiated against as per the norms. The notices state that around 30 stalls/kiosks had been established on the roadside illegally, which in turn led to congestion in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ludhiana (Central) legislator Ashok Prashar Pappi raised the issue during the MC General House meeting and even came at loggerheads with senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra over the issue after the latter admitted that he asked the MC officials to not to act against the stalls owners.

Malhotra had at the time argued that the festive season was the only time for the small and financially-weak vendors to earn some extra profits. MC officials were also accused of being hand-in-gloves with the violators.

Prashar, meanwhile, had alleged that the fair contractor was charging ₹2.5 lakh per stall from the staff owners for allowing their vends to be installed on the road portion. He further said installation of stalls led to congestion in the area and that the same made things difficult for the pedestrians.

Slamming the MC officials for failing to act against the committee or stall owners, Prashar said no penalty had been imposed on the committee even as they are earning over ₹1 crore through the fair contract.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma, meanwhile, said notices have been served to the Ramlila Committee members and the contractor, adding that further action will be taken after looking into their respective replies and the directions received from higher authorities.

Sr deputy mayor slams ‘selective criticism’

In another development, senior deputy mayor Malhotra and councillor Sunita Rani among others raised objection over the selective criticism

Malhotra said Dussehra fairs had been organised at a minimum of 35 sites across the city and encroachments can be witnessed at all the sites, but action has only been initiated against the Daresi fair, further arguing that no obstruction had been caused to flow of traffic in the area as these stalls have been installed at roadsides.

He added that the fairs have been organised in the fashion for decades and the MC should not take away the livelihood of the weaker sections of the society.