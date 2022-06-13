Day after being booked, Nihang threatens to jump off water tank in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed in Tibba on Sunday after a Nihang, who was booked by police for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, climbed over a water tank near the police station. He later went live on Facebook, threatening to jump off the tank.

The Nihang allegedly hurled abuses and threatened a man with his swords after the latter tried to convince him to come down. He later came down and was pacified by police.

The accused, Ramandeep Singh, of Mohalla Bhora, Jalandhar bypass, was booked by Tibba police on Friday under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code .

Inspector Ranbeer Singh, station head officer at the Tibba police station, said someone had encroached upon government land in Mahavir Nagar, which had earlier been demolished by the municipal corporation on June 8. Thereafter, on June 10, the accused uploaded a provocative video on social media against the same, following which case was registered against him.

The Inspector said that the accused on Sunday climbed atop the water tank after an FIR was registered against him, but later came down after police listened to his complaint against the demolition drive. He added that a probe will be conducted in the case by senior officials.