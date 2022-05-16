Day after toddler’s death in Dera Bassi hutment fire, landowner booked for stubble burning
A day after an 18-month-old girl was charred to death after fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, police booked a landowner for stubble burning.
The accused has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, Dera Bassi.
He has been booked on the statement of the deceased’s father Ramvir, a grocer. Ramvir said that around 3.30pm on Saturday, he returned home from work and went to a nearby hand pump to take a bath. There, he saw Jeet Singh setting ablaze the stubble in his fields. Due to the flow of the wind, the fire spread towards the hutments and within minutes around 40 to 45 hutments were gutted.
“I rushed to save my 18-month-old daughter Roopa but it was too late,” the complainant told the police.
As per information, the toddler, on seeing the commotion, had rushed inside the hutment to save herself. Her charred body was later found clinging to a bed inside the hutment.
“My daughter died due to Jeet Singh’s negligence. Strict action should be taken against him,” said the toddler’s father.
A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Dera Bassi station house officer Jaskanwal Sekhon said the toddler’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. He added that a hunt is on for Jeet Singh.
Police said the hutments had come up illegally on shamlat land along the river over the last 25 years. The families here are mostly migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and work in fields and factories close by.
Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “The incident was unfortunate and we have arranged food and shelter for families who lost their homes. I have also demanded compensation from the administration,” he said.
First stubble burning death in district
It’s for the first time that stubble burning has caused a death in the district. In the past one month, 27 incidents of stubble burning cases have been reported from Mohali district, but no FIR was registered. The Dera Bassi case is the first in the district where a case has been registered for stubble burning this season.
27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity. At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.
After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43C, a slight dip from Saturday's 43.6C, which was the season's highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.4C on Saturday to 27.2C on Sunday, 4.4C above normal.
Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar
High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured. Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son's friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums
Chandigarh's incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city. Slums, without an exception, are part of today's urban landscape all across the country. The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh's original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.
GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November. At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.
