Petrol pump employee robbed of 40L in village at Punjab’s Fathegarh Sahib

In a broad daylight robbery, four masked persons looted ₹40-lakh from an employee of a petrol pump, here in Bhatmajra village. The incident took place on Monday morning, when the victim was on way to a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) for depositing cash collected during last three days.

(Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The robbers blocked the victims car, with their vehicle and took out pistols and fired in the air. They then snatched the cash and fled, said police. Fatehgarh Sahib, senior superintendent of police, Ravjot Grewal said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage will be obtained soon. She said police teams in neighboring districts have been alerted to extend help in tracking down culprits.

According to petrol pump employee Harmeet Singh, the robbery took place at around 10:40am, while he was carrying cash to get it deposited in the SBI branch located in old Sirhind. While passing through the railway under-bridge of Sirhind, the assailants blocked his car with their vehicle, surrounded him and began firing indiscriminately.

All four robbers concealed their identities with hats and masks. When the petrol pump’s security guard, who was accompanying Harmeet Singh, tried to show resistance by wielding his gun, the assailants disarmed him, took away cash from victim’s car, and fled the spot with cash and weapon.

SSP Grewal said the perpetrators had used an i-20 car to carry out the robbery and escaped with over ₹40-lakhs. Multiple police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident, and efforts are underway to trace the assailants using available CCTV footage. A first information report (FIR) has been registered regarding the incident.