Days after Ajnala clash, Amritpal attends death anniversary of militants

Days after he and his supporters laid siege to the police station in the border town of Ajnala in Amritsar district to ensure the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh in a case of kidnapping and clashed with the cops, radical Sikh leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh made presence during the functions held at different places to mark death anniversaries of two militants.

Along with other radical Sikh leaders, Amritpal also attended the function and addressed the gathering. (HT Photo)

Death anniversary of the then top militant and Bhindranwala Tiger Force (BTF) chief Gurbachan Singh Manochahal was observed at the village Manochahal in Tarn Taran district, while that of Babbar Khalsa militant Sukhdev Singh Chabba at Chabba village in Amritsar district. Both the militants were eliminated by the Police in the encounters.

Along with other radical Sikh leaders, Amritpal also attended the function and addressed the gathering. While speaking he give clarification on taking holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib to the police station on day of clash February 23. During both the functions, he was felicitated by the organisers with ‘siropas’ (robe of honour). Six cops including Punjab Police superintendent of police and former hockey player Jugraj Singh were injured in the clash, after which police gave in to the radical leader’s action and discharged his aide Lovepreet Singh from the case that is being probed by the special investigation team (SIT).

