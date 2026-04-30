Days after bail, man accused of assaulting live-in partner roughed up by locals in Ludhiana

A man who was recently arrested and later released on bail for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner and shaving her head was allegedly thrashed and publicly humiliated by local residents in Dugri on Wednesday.

Residents claimed the woman is currently undergoing treatment in hospital and is struggling to meet medical expenses. (HT File)

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A purported video of the incident is making rounds on social media, though HT has not independently verified its authenticity. The accused, identified as Anand Chaudhary of Dugri, was earlier booked by Dugri police following a complaint by the woman, who alleged that he had brutally assaulted her after she objected to his drinking.

According to police, the woman stated that Chaudhary used a trimmer to shave her head, recorded the act and uploaded the video on Instagram. She also alleged that she was beaten during the assault. The two had reportedly been in a live-in relationship for around a year.

Residents claimed the woman is currently undergoing treatment in hospital and is struggling to meet medical expenses. They alleged that the accused had earlier agreed to bear the treatment cost but later backed out. During Wednesday’s confrontation, locals allegedly made the man wear a garland of slippers and demanded that he pay the woman’s hospital bills. He was reportedly let off after he assured them that he would clear the expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO, Dugri police station, said an FIR was registered against the accused on April 22 and was arrested and later released on bail. The SHO said no complaint had so far been received from the man regarding Wednesday’s assault {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO, Dugri police station, said an FIR was registered against the accused on April 22 and was arrested and later released on bail. The SHO said no complaint had so far been received from the man regarding Wednesday’s assault {{/usCountry}}

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