DC flags issues on Mohali bus stand to Phase 11 road stretch

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal along with the engineering and sanitation teams of municipal corporation (MC) Mohali and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), conducted a detailed inspection of the road stretch from the Mohali bus stand lights to Phase 11 on Friday. Inspecting the markets and road stretches in Phases 3B2, 7 and 9, she expressed concern over the neglected condition of green belts. (HT photo for representation)

Sharing details of the inspection, the DC said the stretch starting from the light points of Phases 6 to 11 was thoroughly reviewed and officers were directed to rectify all issues in a time-bound manner. The inspection was carried out under the Punjab Road Cleanliness Mission.

At the Phase 6 light point, she observed a disorganised gathering of labourers stopping vehicles in search of work. She directed officials to shift all labourers to a designated point so the traffic flow remains undisrupted.

While passing by Phase 1 Police Station, the DC noted the poor condition of the side berms, which were overcrowded with impounded and confiscated vehicles. She emphasised their immediate removal. She also took strong notice of hanging electric cables along the road and directed PSPCL to secure them properly.

At the Swaraj light point, she observed litter scattered across the road and ordered its prompt clearance. Near the mango belt in Phase 5, the DC stressed the need for constructing a rainwater harvesting structure to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic flow during rains.

Inspecting the markets and road stretches in Phases 3B2, 7 and 9, she expressed concern over the neglected condition of green belts, broken central verge grills, gaps in plantation and encroachments on side berms.

The DC took serious note of the waterlogged stretch from Gurdwara Saacha Dhan Sahib in Phase 3B1 to Chawla lights and directed officials to lay a storm sewer line at the earliest.

She instructed officials to ensure proper road signage from Phases 8 to 11 and fully functional streetlights, especially at the chowk and road stretch between Gurdwara Amb Sahib and PSEB.

The DC said that these field visits under the Punjab Road Cleanliness Mission aim to ensure timely repair of potholes, clear road markings, safe footpaths, working streetlights, regular waste removal, and overall civic hygiene and infrastructure maintenance. She directed all concerned departments to resolve the issues on priority before the next review.