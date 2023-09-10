Dearth of facilities: Forced to play outdoors, challenges galore for volleyball players

: Despite a rich history of producing world-class volleyball players since the 1970s, students at SCD Government College in Ludhiana are forced to practice the sport on an outdoor ground due to the absence of an indoor stadium equipped with wooden and taraflex floors. Volleyball players in action during the practice session at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Playing on an outdoor court presents numerous challenges for the athletes. Rainy days can render the court inaccessible for up to three days as it gets wet and slushy, while gusty winds disrupt ball direction, making it difficult to play.

Additionally, low temperatures cause the leather ball to stiffen, impacting gameplay. Sweating in hot conditions further adds to the ball’s weight, making it heavier than the recommended standard.

Students who practice outdoors struggle to adapt to the controlled conditions of indoor stadiums, including temperature, lighting, and the sudden change in flooring and grip. This transition affects their initial performance.

Jasjodh Singh, a player who represented India at the World University Games in China, said, “The professional stadium offers better conditions, but the unfamiliarity serves as a major hurdle in focusing on the game. This is why we may not dominate in the very first match but improve by the third or fourth.”

Coach Gurjot, an international volleyball player, emphasised the need for better resources, saying, “We are doing the best we can with limited resources. Many national volleyball team members, including coaches and players, hail from this college. The government must focus on the players’ needs to refine their skills and adapt to tournaments immediately.”

Volleyball has been a part of the college since the 1970s, producing some of the India’s finest international players, including former India Volleyball team captain and Arjuna awardee Sukhpal Singh Brar.

Brar, who represented India internationally for over a decade, highlighted the challenges athletes face, saying, “We all aspire for medals, but stakeholders often overlook the difficulties in achieving them. Sports are viewed more as recreation than a professional and highly acclaimed international career. Players sometimes abandon sports after securing a government job or promotion due to the lack of an environment conducive to further growth. To shine on the international stage, infrastructure and skilled coaches are essential aspects that need attention.”

“The college is making every effort to provide students with world-class facilities as they consistently bring us laurels and make us proud each time they achieve success. We will engage in discussions with the relevant higher authorities to work towards addressing the issues faced by the players,” said Tanvir Likhari, the principal of the college.