Death in Amritsar road rage incident: SUV ‘stolen’ from outside victim’s house at behest of accused, says family

A Mahindra Bolero SUV damaged in an alleged road rage incident in which a 29-year-man was killed in Amritsar three days back was forcibly taken away from outside the victim’s house on late Wednesday night at the behest of the accused, his family has alleged.

Avtar Singh was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a Punjab Police sub-inspector’s son Anter Kahlon (prime accused) and his aides after an argument over passing of vehicles in the Kot Mitt Singh area of the city. His brother Hira Singh (25), who was accompanying him, was injured in the incident.

The vehicle damaged with iron rods and other weapons was supposed to be taken in possession by the police soon after the incident, but was not.

The family has alleged the SUV was “stolen” with an intention to destroy evidence in order to weaken the case. They were also issued threats by some unidentified persons, they claimed.

The police have booked Kahlon and his seven of his aides but none of them has been arrested so far. The police have also failed to identify the other accused who according to them were involved in the incident. Besides, they are yet to collect the victims’ medical legal reports from hospital.

Vipan Kumar, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said, “The vehicle was parked outside the house. Around 2am, two accomplices of Antar came and took the vehicle along. They also threatened to eliminate Hira Singh.”

“It was not a road rage incident as is being claimed by the police. My brother-in-law was quite active in the area working with people and the accused wanted to assert his supremacy,” he added.

Avtar’s wife Seema said, “No policemen approached us to take the SUV in possession. There has been no arrest due as Antar’s father is a cop. We will hold protest against the police if this goes on like this.”

Antar is facing seven criminal cases, most of attempt to murder.

Sultanwind station house officer (SHO) Parneet Kumar said, “After the incident, the vehicle was used by the victim’s family to take Hira to hospital. We asked the family to submit the vehicle, but they didn’t. We are investigating the vehicle theft incident.”