‘Death in custody’ in Poonch: Got 10-lakh compensation from army: Family

The kin of one of the three men, who were allegedly killed in custody of the army a day after the ambush on army vehicles in Poonch last week, claimed that they have received ₹10 lakh compensation from the army. At least four soldiers were killed in the ambush. Security personnel keeping vigil at Dera ki Gali in the Poonch sector on Tuesday, after the terrorist attack on army vehicles. (ANI)

“A team of officials comprising Poonch deputy magistrate Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, senior superintendent of police Vinay Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate and Brigadier MP Singh of 16 Rashtriya Rifles from Potha in Rajouri had come to Topa Peer village to meet the families on Tuesday,” said Javed Ahmed, cousin of one of the deceased Showkat Ali.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On the condition of anonymity, a senior administration official said, “Brigadier MP Singh has handed over cash compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of three families. The government had provided cheques of ₹20 lakh each on Saturday, immediately after the burial of the deceased men.”

“The documents for jobs are being prepared and once the files are ready, the job letters will be issued to the families on the very next day,” the official added.

READ | 3 J&K civilians killed in custody, allege kin

“Brigadier MP Singh assured that those found guilty would not be spared,” said Ahmed.

Following the custodial killings, the families had demanded a compensation of ₹30 lakh each and government jobs.

“For jobs, the officials took all the details from the three families, like educational certificates, Adhaar cards etc. The deputy magistrate assured us that the one government job each would soon be provided to the three families,” Ahmed added.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar Jangid talked to the families over phone.

Mohammad Sadeeq, panch of Topa Peer village and uncle of Showkat Ali, said, “the officials informed us about the visit of defence minister Rajnath Singh to Rajouri on Wednesday and have asked us to remain ready.”

READ | Omar Abdullah's 'Dilli se doori' reaction after 3 civilians found dead in J-K's Poonch

“Around 7 or 7.30am a vehicle will come to pick us for Rajouri. A total of six members from the three families will be taken to Rajouri to meet the defence minister,” he added.

Ahmed said that the brigadier of the 16 RR expressed solidarity with the families.

“He informed us that investigation (court of inquiry) by the army has already been set into motion and guilty will be put behind bars,” said Sadeeq.

“Brigadier MP Singh informed us that Brigadier of 48 RR and two other officers, including a Major, had been taken off duty and and were being questioned about the custodial killings,” said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a senior army officer said that a Brigade commander has been asked to join the army’s court of inquiry into the custodial killings.

J&K Police has lodged an open FIR against “unknown” accused of the army under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Surankote police station.

The deceased were identified as Safeer Hussain, 44, Showket Ali, 22, and Shabir Hussain, 32, of Topa Peer village.

After Thursday’s ambush at Dhatyar Morh in Surankote had left four soldiers dead and three others injured, the army on Friday around 9.30 am had picked up nine men for questioning.

While the bodies of three were found on Friday, five are currently under treatment in Rajouri government medical college and hospital under police protection.