Japanese eatery bans customers from using phone while eating; tricity restaurateurs weigh in

Debu-chan, a popular ramen restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, has recently implemented a policy where customers are not allowed to use their mobile phones while dining. This decision was made to reduce wait times and ensure that the quality of the meal is maintained. No phones while eating! Is it ‘ring’ of change? (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

Eat with your eyes first, not mobiles!

In 2022, the newly opened Texas restaurant Caterina’s, asked diners to leave their phones with the hostess or host upon their arrival to enjoy a better dining experience. In 2019, the owner of a restaurant called Il Triangolo in New York City put up a small sign that said ‘no cellphones on the table’.

In 2017, a restaurant named The Waterside Inn in Britain put up a sign telling diners not to photograph their food. A McDonald’s outlet in Singapore also ran a “Phone off. Fun on.” campaign in 2017 where lockers were installed and customers could deposit their phones.

However, last year, an Italian eatery in Vancouver, Acquafarina, lifted the ban and welcomed guests to use cellphones and cameras.

So, will tricity eateries follow the suit?

“The idea itself is quite interesting, but implementing it can be a challenge. Amid the blogger and influencer culture, what people see on social media is what sells. So, a ‘no phone’ policy might be detrimental for business,” says Ramninder Sandhu, of Little Italia.

Most food businesses these days survive and attract new clientele based on good online reviews and ratings. In such circumstances, asking customers to not use mobile phones while dining feels hypocritical and preachy, says Veena Mathur, of Pind Punjabi. “In our country, eating out is still a luxury for many and people want memories on social media. So, ‘no phone’ policy is impractical,” she adds.

“The concept sounds fascinating. And some customers might actually be intrigued by it. But making it a rule won’t work out in the long run. If we offer a choice and maybe provide additional discounts if one opts to not use mobile phones on the restaurant premises, then it could work,” says Arhaan, of Nawabi Gali.

Zeenia, of Hungry Dragonz, agrees that only incentivising and making the policy optional can make this a success here.

