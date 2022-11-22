Decomposed body of man recovered from house in Karnal

: The decomposed body of an elderly person was recovered from his house in Ram Nagar locality here. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Manohar Lal, 80, and he was living alone in the house for the past several years as his family members live in Gurugram. Ram Nagar police station inchare Kaptan Singh said that the family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}