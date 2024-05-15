 Decomposed body of woman found in Kharar - Hindustan Times
Decomposed body of woman found in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Derabassi
May 15, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The body was highly decomposed and sent to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital for identification. Panic gripped the area after police reached the spot and fished out the body from the drain.

A decomposed body of a woman was found in a nullah near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar.

A decomposed body of a woman was found in a nullah near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A decomposed body of a woman was found in a nullah near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body was spotted by an onlooker around 9:30 am following which he informed the police control room at 112.

After being informed Kharar police immediately reached the spot

The body was highly decomposed and sent to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital for identification. Panic gripped the area after police reached the spot and fished out the body from the drain.

“We are yet to identify the deceased and thus following the procedure, we have kept the body in the mortuary for 72 hours. Moreover, we have informed the police in other districts and in case, we get any information regarding the missing report, we will act accordingly,” said DSP Karan Sandhu.

In case the body isn’t identified in 72 hours, Kharar police will get the autopsy done to ascertain the cause of death. “In case of any assault or suspicion, we will act as per law,” said the DSP, adding that Kharar city police have initiated inquest proceedings for the time being.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Decomposed body of woman found in Kharar

