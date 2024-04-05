Deepender: If elected, Congress will bring transparency in recruitment process

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the Congress will provide jobs to youths as per their qualification, besides acting against paper mafias, if voted to power. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda addresses a press conference in Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/ HT)

Addressing a student panchayat organised by NSUI volunteers, Deepender said that they will fix responsibilities of recruiting agencies and officials involved in the recruitment process.

“The members and chairman of both recruiting bodies, HSSC and HPSC, will be accountable if any irregularity emerges during our government. We will release a job calendar every year. A separate committee will be formed for recruitment to prevent any kind of irregularities. The phone line of the committee will remain open 24 hours, seven days for complaints related to recruitment,” he added.

Deepender said the abolition of interviews in Group-C and D was started during the Congress tenure. “There will be no interviews in Group-C and D during the tenure of Congress. Steps will be taken to bring complete transparency to the interviews of Group-1-2 recruitments, because countless complaints from candidates are coming to the fore regarding the interview. Even the candidates who top the written examination are thrown out of recruitment by giving low marks in the interview, “he added.

He alleged that the present government has found a new way to leak the paper by copying questions already asked in previous exams. “When the Congress government is formed, copying questions from any other recruitment paper will also be counted in the category of paper leaks, and it will invite the same legal action as paper leaks. If any recruitment paper is leaked, the agency as well as the secretary to the entire commission will be investigated,” he said.