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Defection row: Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha to meet President today

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and rebel RS members will meet President Murmu over AAP members' switch to BJP, discussing political concerns and alleged vendetta.

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and rebel Rajya Sabha members led by Raghav Chadha will separately meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday over the latter’s switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is slated to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Seven members of Parliament, constituting two-thirds of the AAP’s total strength of 10 in the upper house, had joined the BJP on April 24. They included Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi). Mann is scheduled to meet the President at 12 noon, where he plans to make a case for the “recall” of the Rajya Sabha members who switched sides.

Mann had sought a collective audience for all AAP MLAs from Punjab, but the President’s office invited only him. Later, the chief minister declared that he would travel to Rashtrapati Bhavan with his fellow AAP legislators, who would wait outside while he presents the “concerns” of the people of the state regarding the RS members’ switch to the President.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Defection row: Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha to meet President today
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Defection row: Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha to meet President today
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