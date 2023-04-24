Ludhiana: Dreaming to settle abroad, man loses 26 lakh to wife

A Dehlon village resident, hoping to settle abroad through a spouse visa, ended up losing ₹26 lakh to his wife, who moved to Canada using the money.

The accused are booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Arshdeep Singh of Rurka road of Dehlon village against his wife Taranpreet Kaur of Arjan Nagar at Gill road, her father Avtar Singh, mother Rajinder Kaur and brother Chanpreet Singh.

In his complaint, Arshdeep said that he had married Taranpreet on October 2, 2019.Taranpreet and her family had assured him that she will help him move to Canada on a spouse visa after their marriage if he would bear her expenses for a study visa.

Arshdeep said he spent ₹26 lakh on Taranpreet’s visa, college fee and air ticket. Taranpreet left for Canada with the promise to return, but she never came back, citing her need to focus on her studies. Eventually, she stopped taking his calls.

When he contacted her family members and demanded his money back, they refused.

Realising that he has been defrauded, he filed a police complaint on December 14, 2022. After investigating the matter for four months, the Women Police station lodged an FIR against the woman and her family members.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused are booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused.