Delay in transfer of election-duty allowance: Show-cause notice issued to Ludhiana East RO
Delay in transfer of election-duty allowance: Show-cause notice issued to Ludhiana East RO

Though deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma had on February 16 directed all returning officers to release election duty allowance, but many staffers are yet to receive their dues. (Representative Image/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A show-cause notice has been issued to Ludhiana East returning officer and municipal corporation joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo over delay in transfer of election duty allowance.

Though deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma had on February 16 directed all returning officers to release election duty allowance, but many staffers are yet to receive their dues.

A senior administrative officer, requesting anonymity, said, “To ensure transparency, the Ludhiana East returning officer transferred the funds through bank accounts, rather than giving cash on the spot on election day. An enquiry has been marked in the matter.”

A government school teacher, Tehal Singh, who was appointed presiding officer at a polling booth in Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Rahon Road, said, “We did not get our allowance till Wednesday. We requested the officers to transfer the funds on election day itself, but to no avail. The RO should have paid the election staff in cash.”

Meanwhile, Mahindroo, said while a few returning officers paid in cash, others paid through bank transfers. “I have already written to the bank, and the money will be transferred to their accounts soon. Each penny will be paid to the election staff with absolute transparency,” said Mahindroo.

