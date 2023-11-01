Public representatives of as many as 13 Panchayats of tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti met governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday and apprised him about the various demands of their region besides construction work of Leo to Chango road and other genuine demands.

Delegation of 13 panchayats of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti calls on governor (ANI File)

The governor assured them of taking up the issue with the state government for the construction of a 11 kilometers stretch of road as demanded. He said that he will also talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various demands of the people, including restoration of Nautor in the tribal area and handing over the work of road construction to the Border Roads Organisation.

He said that the purpose of his recent visit to the tribal area was to get information about the difficulties and problems of the armed forces deployed on the International border and also to acquire firsthand knowledge about the grievances of the people of these tribal belts.

