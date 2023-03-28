Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi Audit become hockey champions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2023 03:12 AM IST

The Delhi team toppled the defending champions in a convincing win; Rajkumar and Navneet scored one goal each for Delhi

Led by twin goals from Neelam Sanjeev, Delhi Audit recorded a one-sided 4-0 win over AG Haryana in the final of the IA&AD North Zone Hockey Championship held at the Sector 42 stadium on Monday.

The team of Delhi Audit after their win at the IA&AD North Zone Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 stadium in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
The Delhi team toppled the defending champions in a convincing win. Rajkumar and Navneet scored one goal each for Delhi. The IA&AD All-India Hockey Tournament will be played at the Sector 42 stadium from March 28 to April 1. Former India hockey team captain Rajpal Singh was the chief guest during the game.

