Delhi cop arrested for duping Punjab Police aspirants

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for duping Punjab Police aspirants on the pretext of securing jobs for them in the department. A day before the exam for the constable post, the accused also gave a question paper to the aspirants claiming that they have to attend the same paper in the written test.

The accused have duped at least 20 aspirants of ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Robin, 34, of Sonepat, Haryana, who is a Delhi Police constable and was posted in the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion, Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The police also recovered ₹4.02 Lakh in cash from his possession.

However, his aides, Dharminder Thathwal of Sonepat, Asaram Soni of Rajasthan and Mahaveer of Sirsa, who runs Fauji Sainik Career Academy, are yet to be arrested.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said that the CIA staff -2 police received a tip-off about the gang that was promising to provide the question paper of the Punjab Police constable recruitment exam on October 14 through an aspirant. The CIA staff 2 police team led by inspector Beant Juneja nabbed the accused. During the questioning, the accused stated that he was a Delhi Police constable. The accused confessed that he is a part of the racket that duped aspirants on the pretext of getting them the recruitment exam question paper.

“Robin told the police that his aide used to find the aspirants willing to pay money for the job. They used to charge ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh according to the financial condition of the aspirants. He took the aspirants to a hotel where he provided them with a sample question paper claiming that he had leaked the paper for them,” said the commissioner of police.

“On October 13, the accused downloaded a sample paper from the internet and took a mock test of 20 candidates in a Sonepat hotel claiming that the same question paper will come in the exam. However, the question paper in the test on Thursday was entirely different. After the aspirants found that they had been duped, they informed the police,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinderpal Singh Brar said that Robin was absent from the duty for the past one month without informing the department. He had joined the Delhi Police in 2009. Earlier on October 6, 2021, he was booked for cheating in the railway department recruitment exam. A case of cheating, criminal conspiracy and under the Informational Technology Act has been lodged by the Panipat police. He was arrested in the case and was suspended by the department. He was reinstated four months ago.

Inspector Beant Juneja said that Robin’s accomplice Mahaveer runs an academy that provides training to the aspirants for the competitive exams. Asaram Soni would lure the candidates after cross-checking their financial background. Further, the accused is being questioned about his accomplices. An FIR under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Division number 7.

