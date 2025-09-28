Delhi cops arrests Hashim gang member from Amritsar airport

Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested an alleged member of the Hashim gang, Rubal Sardar from Punjab’s Amritsar airport, official sources said. Rubal Sardar, the accused. (Delhi Police)

The source said a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against Sardar, who was being actively tracked by law enforcement teams. He was apprehended as part of a continued crackdown on members of the gang.

Sardar is being questioned in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, 35, a gym co-owner who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the posh Greater Kailash area on September 12, 2024.The case was initially registered at the Greater Kailash police station before being handed over to the special cell two days later.

Police investigations suggested that associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba were involved in the killing. Preliminary findings indicated that the murder was carried out on the instructions of Sameer Baba, a close aide of Hashim Baba.Shah was allegedly linked to Rohit Chaudhary, another gangster and rival of the Bishnoi gang.

“Further questioning of Sardar is underway to ascertain his role in the murder and possible connections with other gang-related activities,” the source said.