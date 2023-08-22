1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on August 29

A Delhi court will hear a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused, on August 29.

A file photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (PTI)

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter for a week, after the CBI sought time to advance arguments on an application moved by Tytler, who sought certain documents.

Tytler appeared through video-conferencing during the proceedings.

“PP (Public Prosecutor) for CBI has sought some time to file reply to the aforesaid application, which shall be filed by next date of hearing with advance copy to counsel for accused. Matter has been put up for reply, if any/arguments on the application/further proceedings on August 29,” the judge said.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5, after taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet in the case that named the former Union minister as an accused for the first time.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set on fire in Pul Bangash area of Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.