Keep Bishnoi in Tihar Jail, produce him today: Delhi court

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday directed the authorities to keep Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar Jail and produce him before it on Tuesday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was to be produced before the court in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. He was being brought from Bathinda Jail, Punjab.

The court of principal district and sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma was told that the Punjab police and other agencies are on the way to Delhi and will not be able to reach here within court hours.

Thereafter the court ordered them to take him to jail and produce him before the court on Tuesday morning.

The court has also directed jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Lawrence Bishnoi as he is a high-risk accused.

The court on April 11 issued a production warrant to produce Bishnoi in a case registered by the NIA under section related to waging war against the state, conspiracy to wage war against the state, Sections 17, 18, 18 B and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The above case is pending before the NIA court. The chargesheet has already been filed. He has also been named in other criminal cases.