Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terror funding case: Delhi court sends Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week

Terror funding case: Delhi court sends Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order in an ‘in-chamber proceeding’ on an application moved by the NIA

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a week for interrogation in a case related to alleged terror funding to pro-Khalistan outfits, a source said.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT File photo)

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order in an ‘in-chamber proceeding’ on an application moved by the NIA, the court source said.

In its application, the agency sought Bishnoi’s custody for seven days, claiming that he was required to be confronted with an arrested co-accused Deepak Ranga in the matter.

The court has also allowed Bishnoi’s lawyers to meet him during his custody and directed jail authorities to ensure his safety and security, noting that he was a high-risk accused.

The NIA had lodged the case under sections related to waging war against the State, conspiracy and other offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bishnoi is also an accused in the case related to the alleged killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
safety nia security delhi court application case conspiracy custody national investigation agency uapa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP