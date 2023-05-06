Minerva’s Delhi FC emerge group champions, enter I-league 2nd Division

Delhi FC, who train at the Minerva Club in Mohali, drew a game versus Downtown Heroes in a match played in Kashmir at the ongoing I-league 2nd Division to emerge as group champions.

Minerva’s Delhi FC emerged as group champions at the I-league. (HT File)

Head coach Anwar Ali made some tactical changes in the starting lineup ahead of the vital fixture.

The side started the game on a positive note, only to find themselves frustrated with a few poor decisions going against them. The same saw the skipper getting a caution within 20 minutes of the game. Downtown Heroes made the most of it and took the lead with the solitary goal difference between the two teams holding at half time.

Delhi FC, known for their fighting spirit, however, looked determined to come back stronger in the second half.

Continuous attacks paid off just at the stroke of an hour when Delhi FC was finally awarded a penalty. Balwant Singh made no mistake, posting his fifth goal in as many appearances. He also has two assists to his name. The scores were level and chances kept on coming for both sides but the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Things went down to the wire, but Delhi FC held firm and drew the encounter, which was enough to see them through to the final round.

Bigger challenges await as a confident-looking Delhi FC move to the final round of the league. The next round starts off on May 6, with the side facing Bengaluru United away from home, before facing Shillong Lajong at the Minerva Sports Complex on May 11. For the last two games of the final round, Delhi FC will face United Sports Club on May 16 at the Kalyani Stadium.

